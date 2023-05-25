Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, dead at 83

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, had died aged 83.

The musician whose career spanned from the 1960’s until today passed away at her home in Switzerland after a long period of illness.

Her passing was announced by her publicist Bernard Doherty who said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

After first finding success with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s and 70s, Tina Turner went on to become one of the biggest musical acts of the 1980s filling stadiums and breaking audience records.

Her groundbreaking success as a solo artist did not come immediately. Private Dancer released in 1984 was her fifth album as a solo artist, but it sent her to the top of the charts with hits including What’s Love Got To Do With It, Better Be Good to Me, Show Some Respect and the title track.

Born in Nutbush, Tennessee as Anna Mae Bullock, the singer first found success after meeting band leader Ike Turner. The couple married and he gave her the stage name Tuna Turner.

They scored hits throughout the 1960’s and 1970s and were praised for their energetic live performances. The duo had a string of hits including Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits.

Behind the scenes Tina Turner was a victim of a violent and abuse relationship, and the singer found herself trapped financially as her husband had taken out a trademark on her name.

She would later recount their relationship in her first autobiography I, Tina. The book was adapted into the film What’s Love Got To Do With It with Angela Bassett playing Turner.

After finding success as a solo artist Tina Turner would go on to have hits throughout the 1980s and 1990s releasing four more albums of material. Her hits included Steamy Windows, The Best, Typical Male, Break Every Rule, What You Get is What You See, I Don’t Wanna Fight, Look Me in the Heart and Whatever You Want.

Turner also found success with We Don’t Need Another Hero from the film Mad Max III: Beyond Thunderdome which she also appeared in. Her 1970’s signature tune Nutbush City Limits has been an evergreen party tune in Australia where everyone knows the accompanying dance – something that is a uniquely Australian phenomenon.

A musical about the stars life has been a success in the West End and is currently playing in Australia.

