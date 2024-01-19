TLC cancel Australian and New Zealand tour citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’

TLC have announced they are pulling out of their previously announced Australian and New Zealand tour.

The band were heading down under to mark the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed album CrazySexyCool, and they were going to be joined by Busta Rhymes and En Vogue.

The duo say they’ve had to pull out due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, TLC’s upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, with Busta Rhymes and En Vogue, will no longer be proceeding,” the group said on social media.

“To our incredible Australian and New Zealand fans, with heavy hearts, we regret to announce the cancellation of our upcoming tour. Unforeseen circumstances have made it impossible to proceed, and we sincerely apologise for any disappointment.

Thanking fans for their support TLC said they hoped to make it to Australia soon. “Your support means everything, and we promise to make it up to you.”