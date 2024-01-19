TLC cancel Australian and New Zealand tour citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’

TLC have announced they are pulling out of their previously announced Australian and New Zealand tour.
The band were heading down under to mark the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed album CrazySexyCool, and they were going to be joined by Busta Rhymes and En Vogue.
The duo say they’ve had to pull out due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, TLC’s upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, with Busta Rhymes and En Vogue, will no longer be proceeding,” the group said on social media.
“To our incredible Australian and New Zealand fans, with heavy hearts, we regret to announce the cancellation of our upcoming tour. Unforeseen circumstances have made it impossible to proceed, and we sincerely apologise for any disappointment.
Thanking fans for their support TLC said they hoped to make it to Australia soon.
“Your support means everything, and we promise to make it up to you.”
“We can’t wait to be back in your beautiful countries soon. Thank you for your understanding and love.”
The tour which was scheduled for March would have seen the line-up travelling to Auckland, before jumping across the ditch for shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. The tour’s final stop would have been in Perth at the RAC Arena on 9th March.
Everyone who bought a ticket will get an automatic refund.
CrazySexyCool, the band’s second album was released in late 1994 and follow-up their debut from almost three years earlier.
The album was the band’s breakout success and featured the hits Creep, Red Light Special, Diggin on You and Waterfalls.
It saw them working with a range of producers including Organized Noise, Babyface, Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin and Sean ‘Puffy’ Coombes. Outcast’s Andre Benjamin was one of the songwriters, and Cee-Lo Green contributed backing vocals.
Originally a trio, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkns and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas made the tough decision to continue on as a duo after founding member and rapper Lisa ‘Left-Eye’ Lopes was tragically killed in car accident in 2002.
OIP Staff
You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login