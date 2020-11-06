TransFolk of WA: “We hear you”

TransFolk of WA have reached out to local LGBTQIA+ folks, continuing to keep the community updated on their ongoing correspondence with Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

Earlier this week, TransFolk of WA teamed up with Pride WA to write to the Lord Mayor and urge him to seek education on the lives of trans and gender diverse folks, and inviting him to engage with community organisations and service providers to learn more about being an ally to LGBTQIA+ communities.

The organisation has responded to community feedback on the evolving conversation, thanking the community for their support and outlining how their plans going ahead.

Read the statement below.

TransFolk of WA is first and foremost an organisation with a mission to support and advocate for the trans and gender diverse community. Our team have been working tirelessly behind the scenes establishing a line of communication with the City of Perth, including and beyond Mr Zempilas, where we can set forth a plan for greater understanding and support for the community, as well as advocate for important issues. We want you to know that every comment, message, and email sent to us is read and considered. We hear you. As a team of majority trans and gender diverse people, we are also dealing with this situation on a personal level.

Now that we have this line of communication with the City of Perth, TransFolk of WA has three aims. Firstly, we seek to better educate the City of Perth about trans and gender diverse people and experiences. Secondly, we seek to facilitate ongoing commitment to action from the City of Perth to better support the trans and gender diverse community, as we know change does not happen overnight. Thirdly, we seek to engage with the trans and gender diverse community in consultation to ensure that we are representing you, and to ensure the core issues important to the community are placed front and centre.

This is a painful and terrible situation, which highlights the very real need for change. We are working to create change and to continue to hold those involved to account. We are advocating for your rights and are demanding tangible actions from the parties involved.

We see you, we hear you, and we want to know your experience and perspective as we take the next steps. We are so grateful for the support of the community and our authentic allies.

If you would like to be more involved with TransFolk of WA during this process or have something specific you would like to share with us, please email our Board Secretary Teddy Loveny [email protected]

Watch this space, we will be reaching out to our community for your insight shortly.

