UK police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the death of conservative politician Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister.

Widdecombe was an MP for the Conservative Party from 1987 until 2010, she later served in the European Parliament, before joining right-wing party Reform UK. She served as a minister under Prime Minister John Major. Throughout her political career she opposed laws that gave equality to LGBTIQA+ people.

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Police say they were called to Widdecombe’s property around midday on Thursday, they say Widdecombe had died having sustained serious injuries. Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman from Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident was not being treated as a terrorism incident or being politically motivated.

They described the man they have arrested as a “white British national”. Concern for Widdecombe’s wellbeing arose after she failed to log on for a scheduled television interview.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: The whole country will be utterly shocked by the awful news about the circumstances of Ann Widdecombe’s death.

“Today we come together across the political divide and I pay tribute to Ann’s dedication during her many years of public service. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Ann’s family and friends.”

Throughout her political career Ann Widdecombe known for her socially conservative views including her opposition to abortion, and her support for conversion therapy treatments for people who are LGBTIQA+. in 2019 she told Sky News that science “yet produce an answer” on why some people are not heterosexual.

During her time in the UK parliament 17 items relating to LGBTIQA+ rights came before the house, Widdecombe opposed 15 of them, and was not present for the votes on the other two. She was opposed to the equalisation of the age of consent, and was against the removal of Section 28 legislation which banned any mention on homosexuality in government spaces including education and libraries. Widdecombe was also opposed to same-sex marriage and gender self-identification for people who are transgender.

Religion was a big part of Widdecombe’s life, she converted to Catholicism after the Church of England allowed the ordination of women. The politician never married or had a family.

After leaving politics she became a fixture on British reality television programs including Celebrity Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity Fit Club.