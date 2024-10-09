UK police investigate homophobic attack in Bristol

UK police are seeking help from the public after an alleged homophobic knife attack in the city of Bristol.

They’ve released images of three men who they’d like to chat to in relation to their inquiries.

On Sunday 11 August at around 10.15pm, three unknown men riding bicycles stopped and become aggressive towards two men walking in St Thomas Street, in Redcliffe.

They made homophobic comments before punching one of the victims and attacking him with a knife.

One of the victims’ sustained a cut to the chest but did not require hospital treatment.

“We believe the three men pictured may have information which could aid our enquiries into this incident.” a police spokesperson said.

The attack is the recent in a growing number of hate crimes where the victims sexuality or perceived sexuality has been an element.

Hate crimes on the basis of sexual orientation in England and Wales are up by 112% in the last five years and hate crimes against trans people in England and Wales have risen by 186% in the last five years according to figures released by the UK Home Office.

A recent study conducted by charity Stonewall showed that over 50% of same-sex couples in the UK were afraid to hold hands in public.