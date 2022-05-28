UK pop sensation ELIZA returns with ‘Heat of the Moon’

Effortlessly cool British musician ELIZA has returned with new single Heat Of The Moon.

Heat Of The Moon follows ELIZA’s previous single, the minimalist and edgy Straight Talker released in March.

Underpinning the song’s palpably earnest spirit is its bewitching and bass-heavy production handled by Finlay ‘Phairo’ Robson. Sonically traversing neo-soul, indie and hip-hop sounds.

Speaking on the song’s inspiration, ELIZA said, “I found the love of all things in his eyes and that’s when I knew he saw the same in mine. A major catalyst for a wild, boundless openness that I’d never experienced before that moment”.

The accompanying visual was directed by Charlie Robins (Rudimental, Bonobo, Yellow Days, Jeshi). An abstract yet naturalistic affair with experimental lighting and camera work, the enchanting video follows ELIZA journey through forests and fields of flowers.

Furthering the vivid and surrealist landscape that sets the tone, the video also doubles as a performance showcase where ELIZA and two dancers perform counts of free-form and expressive choreography.

The new single marks a continuation of the second phase in ELIZA’s (formerly known as Eliza Doolittle) musical re-invention.

After being disillusioned with narrow and isolating boxes levied onto her during her days as a mainstream pop artist, she took some time out of the spotlight and re-emerged in 2017 as ELIZA.

Heat of the Moon is out now.

Image: Sophie Jones

