US Republican congressman George Santos expelled

American politician George Santos has been expelled from the US Congress in a historic vote that has brought an end to his political career.

Santos immediately left the Capitol Building after 311 of his colleagues voted to remove him from office, and only 114 voiced their support. A two third majority was required for the vote to pass.

The politician made history as the first openly gay Republican Congressman to be elected, but shortly after his election many questions about statement he made about his previous work history and background were called into question.

It was revealed that Santos had made up huge swathes of his back story including his education, work history, heritage and possibly even where he lived.

Earlier this month the House ethics committee found that Santos had “blatantly stolen from his campaign” and exploited “every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit”.

The report accused the politician of using money donated to his election campaign to pay for everything from Only Fans pornography subscriptions to personal holidays, and Botox treatments.

The politician is currently facing 23 federal felony charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, as well as separate allegations of campaign finance violations.

Santos is only the sixth member of the Congress to be expelled from office, and had survived two previous attempts to remove him from office.

