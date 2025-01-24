Victoria Police pull out of Midsumma Pride March over uniform ban

The Victorian Police have announced they will not take part in the Pride march the Midsumma Festival after organisers introduced new rules that don’t allow uniforms in the parade.

A spokesperson for Victorian police has labelled the move a “backwards step for inclusion.”

“Unfortunately, Victoria police will not be taking part in this year’s pride march,” the spokesperson said. “We had asked organisers for permission to march in uniform without tactical equipment as in previous years but this was declined.”

They described the new rules as “a backwards step for inclusion, especially for our LGBTIQA+ employees who simply want to celebrate being their authentic selves.”

The new rules were introduced after protesters clashed with police who were taking part in the parade during the 2024 event.

“Following the unacceptable violence which occurred at the 2024 Pride March, Midsumma has been involved in ongoing discussions with stakeholders including Victoria Police and Victorian Government representatives for many months regarding Pride March and has received extensive feedback from our diverse communities.” the organisation said in a statement

The new rules will be trialed in 2025, and then reviewed.

In recent weeks protest messages calling for a boycott of the festival have appeared around Melbourne, and prominent community group Transgender Victoria has pulled out of this year’s parade. The 2025 march will be the event’s 30th anniversary, it’s scheduled to take place on 2nd February.

A motion to remove police from the 2025 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras was narrowly defeated late last year. NSW police have recently been the subject of multiple inquiries into historic cases of inaction on LGBTIQA+ related hate crimes including several murders.

In 2204 police marched the Mardi Gras parade in branded polo shirts rather than uniforms because the community was reeling from a serving police officer being charged over the alleged double-murder of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird in the lead up to the celebrations.