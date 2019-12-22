WA AIDS Council advertises for new CEO to lead the organisation

The Western Australian AIDS Council has advertised the position of CEO as they begin the search for a new leader.

CEO David Kernohan stepped down from leading the organisation in November, and now the hunt is on for his replacement.

The board of WAAC is after someone who can provide “strategic leadership for the organisation during a period of considerable change in the not for profit sector and the global response to HIV prevention and treatment.”

The advertisement of the position says the CEO has diverse responsibilities including ensuring excellent service delivery to community members, managing existing relationships and partnerships with the public and private sectors including funders, the medical and research fraternity and community groups and developing the ongoing professionalism of its staff and volunteers.

Other responsibilities include investigating new funding opportunities within the public and private sectors, contributing to policy development and advocacy at a state and national level and overseeing the ongoing evaluation of WAAC’s services.

Read the full advertisement at the WA AIDS Council website.

OIP Staff