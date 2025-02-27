WA youth represent The Y WA at Sydney Mardi Gras

Youth community support organisation The Y WA is sending three local LGBTIQA+ young people to experience Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations.

Three young folks were chosen by expression of interest to head to the east coast and join The Y NSW to march in the massive, iconic parade down Oxford Street.

The Y WA youth worker Mitch Dyer shares why the Y WA wanted to support young people to get involved with Pride celebrations.

“Growing up queer in a regional town with a conservative family, it was not always easy for me to be myself. Now, as a young adult I believe that having the freedom to express oneself authentically is essential to living a fulfilling life,” Dyer said.

“In my current role at the Y, I strive to help young people embrace their individuality and feel confident to express themselves authentically. Queer young people grow up absorbing so much shame and stigma, but we are resilient and have the power to overcome this and thrive.

The Y WA’s Mitch Dyer

“The world is becoming a more accepting place for queer people, but there is still so much work to be done. I hope that in my career in youth work I can be a part of this change and help break down stigma so that queer young people can be the truest and best version of themselves.”

Steevie Harper, a supervisor at the Y WA’s Mosman Park service, says the initiative is about showcasing to young people that it’s freeing to be who you are.

The Y WA’s Steevie Harper

“Events like these show the youth of our country that it’s ok to be loud, out and proud, that love is love, and you should be celebrated and included,” Harper added.



The Y’s collective float has come together under the slogan: A Freer Future – Why not be me?

The representatives designed a superhero theme, coming up with eight superheroes – all young people imbued with powerful abilities tied to their pride colour, and each power being represented by each of the colours in the progressive pride flag and representing the Y’s services across Australia.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade takes over Sydney on Saturday, 1 March.