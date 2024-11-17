Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

WA’s first LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy opens community consultation

Community

The WA Government has announced community consultation is now open for our state’s first LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy.

Announced in February, the strategy will guide a coordinated approach through targeted support, strong partnerships and better integration between government agencies including the Departments of Communities, Education and Health and the Mental Health Commission.

This Fairday, Minister for Youth Hannah Beazley has officially opened consultation to members of the local community, as well as those connected to us such as family and friends, healthcare professionals and educators, to have our say on shaping the strategy.

“The Cook Labor Government is proud to be delivering Western Australia’s first whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy,” Minister Beazley said.

Strategy Co-Chair (Communities) Caron Irwin, Youth Minister Hannah Beazley and Strategy Co-Chair (Rainbow Futures WA) Misty Farquhar.

“With the opening of the consultation, I encourage LGBTIQA+ Western Australians and community members to share their experiences and ideas to contribute to developing this strategy.

The consultation process will include a range of options for engaging on the design of the strategy, both online and in person.

Minister Beazley says the consultation is an important part of ensuring the strategy reflects the lived experience and diversity of our community.

“The feedback will inform priority areas for the strategy to help build an inclusive WA for LGBTIQA+ people and communities to thrive and succeed.”

Consultation and design of the strategy will be supported by WA’s recently-announced LGBTIQA+ peak body, Rainbow Futures WA, GLBTI Rights in Ageing (GRAI), Living Proud WA, TransFolk WA and the LGBTIQA+ Strategy Reference Group, co-chaired by the Department of Communities and Rainbow Futures WA.

Priority areas and actions identified through consultation will guide the strategy to shape a more inclusive Western Australia, promote greater wellbeing, and create opportunities for improved social and economic participation for our communities.

Visit wa.gov.au/lgbtqia to have your say by April 2025.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

