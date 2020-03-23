‘We’re Here’ sees everyday people transformed into drag queens

Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka have a new series that sees them travelling to small town across America to transform people into fabulous performers.

Australia might have pioneered the story of drag queers heading into the outback, but these three queens are taking the concept and running with it.

We’re Here is a new reality series from HBO, that will air in the USA in April. A cross between The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Queer Eye, the trio head off to make people embrace the mantra of loving yourself.

Check out the trailer.

