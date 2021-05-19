Who made it through Eurovision’s first semi-final?

Australia’s Eurovision journey for 2021 came to a sudden end on Wednesday morning, but 10 artists made it through to the competition’s Grand Final.

Sixteen countries took part in the first semi-final with ten making it through to Sunday morning’s Grand Final.

Malta is the most popular pick for a potential overall winner, and the song Je Me Casse is quite an impressive tune. It’s performed by Destiny and it’s definitely in pole position. We’re just disappointed the model from the original video didn’t make it to the Eurovision stage.

Lithuania’s The Roop progressed with their catchy tune Discotheque, their performance features some dorky but energetic dance moves. Cyprus gained enough votes to make it to the next stage with their Gaga sounding song El Diablo delivered by Elena Tsagrinou.

Also making the grade was Russia’s Manizha who starts of her performance in a giant patchwork dress. While Belgium’s trip-hop era band Hooverphonic was a surprise inclusion in the final ten. Azerbaijan’s contestant Efendi also got the nod with her tune Mata Hari.

Representing multiple Eurovision winning country Sweden was Tusse. He grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo but moved to Sweden as a refugee when he was a teenager. His song Voices is incredibly uplifting.

One of the more ‘out of the box’ songs is from Ukraine. Their offering is from the band Go_A, Shum has been described as ‘folk techno’. The song gets faster and faster and would fit in at any techno pagan dance festival being held in a forest.

Norway’s TIX got a lot of crowd support with his anti-bullying tune Fallen Angel, which saw him appear on stage with giant angel wings.

Israel’s Eden Alene made Eurovision history by hitting the high notes. Her song Set Me Free is quite a banger and saw her hit a skyscraping High B6 whistle note, which may have alarmed dogs watching around globe.

Watch Eurovision on SBS.

LIVE early morning broadcasts

Semi Final 2 – Friday 21 May, 3am (AWST)

Grand Final – Sunday 23 May, 3am (AWST)

Primetime evening broadcasts

Semi Final 1 – Friday 21 May, 8.30pm

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 22 May, 8.30pm

Grand Final – Sunday 23 May, 7.30pm

