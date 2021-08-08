Who will be the next Australian Celebrity Mastermind?

Celebrity Mastermind, featuring 16 well-loved Australian celebrities, will kick off on Saturday, 28 August at 8.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Quizmaster Marc Fennell will grill the celebrities over five weeks as they battle it out for the winning title.

The 16 celebrities facing the black chair in the second season of Celebrity Mastermind are Gold Logie-winner John Wood, Human Nature band member Phil Burton, Sri Lankan-born Australian comedian Dilruk Jayasinha, former Australian Idol judge Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson, musician and actor Ben Lee, property developer and author Pettifleur Berenger, the original Red Wiggle Murray Cook.

They’ll be joined by renowned Indigenous chef Mark Olive, Olympic medal winner and former competition swimmer Shane Gould, comedian and actor Zoë Coombs Marr, Australia-based American entertainment reporter Richard Reid, TV presenter and former independent political candidate James Mathison, radio and TV journalist Patricia Karvelas, international superstar Accordionist Hans, comedian and TV presenter Tanya Hennessy and musical theatre star Prinnie Stevens.

This season’s speciality topics include Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, legendary painter Frida Kahlo, the presidency of Donald Trump, the movie Primal Fear, Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Hamlet, iconic 90’s comedy Friends and the history of Australian surfing.

Quizmaster Marc Fennell says it’s a lot of funding watching celebrities under pressure.

“Look, I’m not gonna lie. There is a perverse joy in watching objectively talented people – ARIA winning musicians, brilliant journalists, and Logie-winning actors – all face the spotlight. The squirming is real. But what’s even more fun is watching them truly embrace their favourite nerdy subjects. I’ve said all along that Mastermind is a celebration of Australia’s nerds. And I love watching some of Australia’s best-known faces revel in that nerdiness”.

Each episode will feature four celebrities facing each other for a chance to compete in the Celebrity Grand Final on Saturday 25 September.

The new season Celebrity Mastermind premieres Saturday 28 August at 8.30 pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Source: Media Release

