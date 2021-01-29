‘Worship: The Gilded Edition’ brings glorious communion to Fringe World

Worship – The Gilded Edition is being resurrected at this year’s Fringe World Festival.

Originally making their debut at Fringe World 2019, this cabaret showcase dives deep into the avant-garde to create something singular and beautiful. Worship relishes in the realms of the grim and the bizarre.

A collection of burlesque, drag and various performers present a visual feast, with each artist bringing their own interpretation of worship to the stage through the ritual of performance.

Artists Essie Foxglove and Matthew Pope caught up with Leigh Andrew Hill for OUTinPerth and RTRFM’s All Things Queer for a chat about the show, explaining what the concept of Worship means to them…

Listen to the full conversation here.

Catch Worship at Fringe World Festival from Friday 29th Jan – Saturday 13th Feb. For more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Image: Johannes Reinhart

