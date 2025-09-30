Search
Adult film star Austin Wolf sentenced to 19 years behind bars

News

Justin Heath Smith, known professionally as Austin Wolf, will spend the next 19 years behind bars after a New York judge sentenced him over eliciting a minor.

Warning: This report contains details of child sexual abuse which may be distressing to some readers.

The adult film star was arrested in 2024 and in June this year pleaded guilty to the felony charges of enticing a 15-year-old minor for unlawful sexual contact.

Prosecutors had called for the offender to be handed down a sentence that was at the top end of the range for the offence, and the judge Paul A. Engelmayer agreed with their assessment.

In court documents prosecutors characterised Smith as a serial predator whose actions went far beyond the single charge he pleaded to. Smith’s defence lawyers unsuccessfully argued for him to be sentenced to a 10 year stint behind bars.

The court also heard victims statements from many of the young boys that Smith had recorded in sexual situations.

As Austin Wolf, Smith had a high profile career as a gay adult entertainer.

News

US politician who claimed trans health care harms children facing serious child sex charges

0
RJ May could be spending the next century behind bars.
News

Charlie Kirk alleged assassin Tyler Robinson appears at court hearing

0
He is yet to enter a plea against the charges.
Culture

Mid-Century Modern cancelled after just one series

0
The shows creator has announced there will not be a second series of the Nathan Lane comedy.
History

On This Gay Day | Hollywood icon James Dean died in 1955

0
Was James Dean gay or bisexual? Some of his friends have said he certainly was.

News

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

