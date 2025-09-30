Adult film star Austin Wolf sentenced to 19 years behind bars

Justin Heath Smith, known professionally as Austin Wolf, will spend the next 19 years behind bars after a New York judge sentenced him over eliciting a minor.
Warning: This report contains details of child sexual abuse which may be distressing to some readers.
The adult film star was arrested in 2024 and in June this year pleaded guilty to the felony charges of enticing a 15-year-old minor for unlawful sexual contact.
Prosecutors had called for the offender to be handed down a sentence that was at the top end of the range for the offence, and the judge Paul A. Engelmayer agreed with their assessment.
In court documents prosecutors characterised Smith as a serial predator whose actions went far beyond the single charge he pleaded to. Smith’s defence lawyers unsuccessfully argued for him to be sentenced to a 10 year stint behind bars.
The court also heard victims statements from many of the young boys that Smith had recorded in sexual situations.
As Austin Wolf, Smith had a high profile career as a gay adult entertainer.