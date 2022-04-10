Anthony Albanese: We have the right team and a plan for Australia

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says the team he leads have a plan for the future and are ready to govern Australia.

The opposition leader welcomed the news that the federal election would be held on Saturday 21st May and said his team had the right plan for Australia’s future.

“This election will determine whether we can come together to build a better future. We can seize that opportunity, but you have to vote for it.” Albanese said speaking to the media in Sydney.

“That is what this election is about, building a better future. We are a great country but we can be even better if we have a better government.” Albanese said.

The Labor leader said that the Covid-19 pandemic had created a tough few years for Australians, but had also shown where things could be strengthened and improved in the future.

“Australians deserve better. This government doesn’t have an agenda for today, let alone a vision for tomorrow. They demonstrated that in their budget that was nothin more than a ploy for an election campaign, with one-off payments that stop once the votes are counted, which they think will be enough to give them a second decade in office.”

“The pandemic has given us the opportunity to imagine a better future and Labor has the policy and plans to shape that future.” Albanese said.

Albanese described the future under a Labor government as one that would provide more secure work, better paying better jobs, cheaper childcare, stronger Medicare and a revitalised manufacturing industry.

Providing more places at Universities and fee-free places at TAFE were central to Labor’s bid for election, as was a promise to take action on climate change.

“We will build more affordable housing. We will fix the crisis in aged care. We will fix the National Broadband Network, and we will bring the country together again. Albanese said.

“If I have the honour of serving as your Prime Minister, I can promise you this – I will lead with integrity, and I’ll treat you with resect.” Albanese said.

“I’m ready, we are ready, and Australia is ready for a better future.” Albanese said in his pitch to voters.

After spending 20 minutes answering questions from the media, Albanese signed off with a quote from The Ramones, saying “Hey-Ho Let’s go!”

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.