Beau Lamarre-Condon pleads not guilty to all charges

News

Beau Lamarre-Condon, the former New South Wales police officer alleged to have killed couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, has pleaded not guilty to three charges.

Baird and Davies were found dead in the NSW area of Bungonia, allegedly shot by a police issued pistol in Jesse Baird’s Paddington home before being moved 200 kilometers south of Sydney.

Lamarre-Condon is charged with two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of aggravated break and enter. A lawyer for Lamarre-Condon today issued ‘not guilty’ pleas for all charges.

After repeated delays, including the withdrawal of Lamarre-Condon’s legal team, the 30-year-old has been held in police custody since the two bodies were found last February.

Luke Davies and Jesse Baird

Back in May, police alleged that Lamarre-Condon had exhibited a pattern of predatory behaviour ahead of the murders. It has been suggested that he previously had a short-lived relationship with Baird.

Police believe that while he had planned to murder Baird, the death of his partner Davies was a not pre-meditated.

The case will head to trial in the New South Wales Supreme Court for an arraignment in early October.

Do you need some support?

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

