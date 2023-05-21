British presenter Phillip Schofield quits TV role after two decades

British television presenter Philip Schofield has announced he’s leaving his role as a presenter on the British television program This Morning.

Schofield has presented that ITV morning program for over 21 years, but in recent weeks viewers had noticed that he’d lost his chemistry with presenting partner Holly Willoughby.

It has been reported that the pair fell out in recent months. Willoughby is said to have been disappointed that Schofield had failed to let her know the reason he took a short break from the program was because his brother was appearing in court for child sex offences. This week Tim Schofield was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of 11 offences.

The British media have reported a slew of rumours about disharmony on the set of the morning chat show, and suggestions that there was trouble behind the scenes. Over the last few weeks, the program has lost hundreds of thousands of their regular viewers.

On Saturday Schofield announced he was stepping down with immediate effect and would not be returning to the program.

“I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.” the TV star said in a statement.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Willoughby also released a statement praising Schofield’s time on the program.

“It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.” she said.

Schofield’s on-screen partnership with Willoughby had begun when the pair hosted the TV show Dancing on Ice. The pair were so close they had a tradition of heading off on joint family holidays each year.

In 2020 Schofield announced to TV viewers that he was gay, an announcement that was made with the support of his wife and teenage children. The couple subsequently separated.

The TV presenter has been a fixture on British televisions for decades. He was a well-known children’s TV presenter in the late 1980s and also found success on the West End.

In 1991 he took over the lead role in Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat when Jason Donovan stepped down. In 2000 he starred in the musical Doctor Doolittle.

