Calls for trans advisory board after PM Albanese’s Piers Morgan interview

LGBTIQA+ advocates are calling for a trans and gender diverse advisory committee to Federal Cabinet following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recent interview with controversial British broadcaster, Piers Morgan.

The Prime Minister was asked by Morgan on TALK TV to define a woman, a question commonly put forward by anti-trans activists and conservative politicians. The PM responded that a woman is an “adult female”.

Speaking to TALK TV, Albanese also went on to say transgender women’s participation in sport was an issue for individual sporting bodies.

“In Australia the sporting codes are able to deal with that, and they have.”

Just.Equal Australia have raised concerns that Albanese failed to state trans women are women, while failing to condemn recent decisions by some sports codes to exclude trans women from elite competition.

“Trans and gender diverse Australians need a Prime Minister who will defend them, not one who sucks up to right-wing provocateurs,” Just.Equal Australia spokesperson, Sally Goldner, said.

“Just.Equal Australia calls on this Government to set up an advisory committee led by trans and gender diverse people with direct access to Cabinet.”

“The committee will ensure ministers across the board, from justice, through health and sport to the Prime Minister himself, understand the problems faced by trans and gender diverse Australians and what kind of policies and laws will ensure we are treated equally and inclusively.”

Goldner said Just.Equal will write to the Prime Minister expressing its concerns and calling for an advisory committee.

The Prime Minister raised similar concerns on his support for trans Australian ahead of his election win in 2022, in interviews with The Daily Telegraph and Today, answering “no” when asked if men can have babies, and broader questions about ‘cancel culture’.

In 2022, Equality Australia warned against blanket bans on trans participation in sport, and how they would stand up against international human rights standards.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.