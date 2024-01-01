Casey Donovan pays tribute to Tina Turner at NYE celebrations

Perth audiences were missing Casey Donovan at the opening of & Juliet when the singer took the night of to fulfil a commitment to the New Year celebrations in Sydney, but the singer took the opportunity to pay tribute to the great Tina Turner.

In Sydney Donovan performed a medley of Turner’s greatest hits to pay homage to the singer who passed away in 2023. Donovan gave an energetic rendition of What’s Love Got to Do with It, Private Dancer and The Best.

Tina Turner passed away in May 2023 after a long illness, leaving behind her an incredible career that spanned over eight decades.

Donovan’s appearance at the annual New Year’s Eve concerts have become a staple of the broadcast and has led to her being dubbed The Queen of NYE.

While Donovan will soon be back in Perth treading the boards for the next six weeks in & Juliet, when the curtain falls on that production it will be replaced by the musical documenting Tina Turner’s life and career.

Tina Turner – The Musical opens at the Crown Theatre on 27th February.

