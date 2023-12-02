Cher makes history scoring a number one hit in seven decades

Cher has notched up a new milestone, scoring a number one hit in seven different decades.

The singers latest hit is Dj Play a Christmas Song which is lifted from her new holiday album. It’s taken out the top spot on the US Billboard songs chart. The only other act to have a similar level of success is The Rolling Stones.

Cher scored her first number one back in 1965 with I Got You Babe, back when she was a duo alongside then husband Sonny Bono.

She scored another hit with Bono in 1971 with All I Ever Needed Is You before following that up with a trio of solo hits. Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves topped the charts in 1971, while Half-Breed was a hit in 1973 and Dark Lady came in 1974.

In the 1980’s Cher topped the charts again with the love ballad After All, a duet with Chicago vocalist Peter Cetera, and then came one of her signature tunes, If I Could Turn Back Time.

In the 1990’s Believe, Stong Enough and All or Nothing gave the singers more US hits, and as we moved into the new century, she found more success on Billboard’s Dance Charts with Song for the Loney, A Different Kind of Love Song and When the Money’s Gone.

The next decade saw Cher top the charts again with Woman’s World and You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me.

Cher was a guest on The Graham Norton Show this week, the episode will air in Australia on Friday.

Appearing alongside Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks and Timothée Chalamet, Cher performed her latest hit and chatted about her long career.

Asked if she listened to her own music, Cher said, “I’m not really a big Cher fan”.

During the broadcast Tom Hanks revealed that prior to be an actor he’d worked as a bellboy in a hotel and once been given the task of taking room service up to Cher’s hotel room.

