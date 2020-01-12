Cricketer Kane Richardson breaks silence over Marcus Stoinis gay slur

Cricketer Kane Richardson (above left) has broken his silence over the recent incident which saw fellow Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis (above right) fined for using a gay slur during a game.

The pair were playing against each other in different teams as part of the Big Bash League. They are known to have a healthy on-field rivalry.

Richardson has told the media that the outburst from Stoinis came out of the blue and was unexpected.

“It was just harmless cricket chat,” Richardson said during Australia’s current tour of India.

“For some reason, he reacted the way he did. You would have to ask him why – it was really out of character.

“He looked more angry than I have ever seen him. I’m not sure what he was thinking. The learning has to be that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again.”

Stoinis immediately apologised to Richardson for his comment and followed up with a social media message the next day, but cricket officials fined him $7,500 for the outburst.

