Curate have a lot to offer at this year’s YORKids festival

Founder of Curate, Patricia Alessi, loves York. It started with a spur-of-the-moment day trip six years ago, and her love the idyllic town an hour from Perth has never waned.

Originally from the US, Alessi came to WA in 2011 and was slowly making the local tourism rounds as the years went by. But, unlike Margaret River or Denmark, which required significant car trips and overnight stays York didn’t.

Curate is a not-for-profit collective of local artists, musicians, designers and all-round amazing creatives bringing passion projects to life. Comprised of WA talent, Curate has two aims: to bring our passion projects to life and to ensure that our projects move people’s emotions.

This year as part of the YORKids Festival the Curate team are bringing their award-winning offerings to York on 4th Jun.

It includes a version of its Recycle Instrument Project, Moving Music: A Nostalgic Recyle Instrument Project Workshop, in which Curate brings forgotten and discarded sheet music that was headed towards landfill to be reimaginged for a new lease on life – from paper pinwheels to paper aeroplanes and more, the only limit to what you can create is your imagination.

It also includes An Introduction to Luthiery with Luthier Andrew Tait, one of Australia’s finest luthiers. Tait will introduce attendees to the rare craft, including how he builds and repairs stringed instruments. Australia has few luthiers – Tait received his training overseas – so this is a rare treat, indeed, providing insight into the craftmanship and musical legacy of luthiery.

Finally, Curate’s ensemble, Runs with Wolfgang, will be premiering its new concert experience A Night Out with Wolfie & the Gang.

Inspired by Alessi’s years of lecturing – in which she often relayed the untold backstories of the classical pieces Australia’s up-and-coming talent were studying.

A Night Out with Wolfie & the Gang is described as the perfect combination of musical performance and engaging storytelling. From Purcellian hits to the sordid stories of King Charles II and beyond.

Thanks to generous support from the Shire of York, Curate will be bringing its two workshops to the Shire Town Hall on Saturday, 4 June, at 1pm and its concert at 5pm on the same day.

To book your tickets, just head to Curate’s Facebook page for all the details.

