Dannii Minogue addresses those Eurovision rumours

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Dannii Minogue has addressed the rumours that she might be Australia’s performer for Eurovision 2024.

Speculation that Dannii would be heading to Malmo later this year went into overdrive when Minogue shared a picture of the Eurovision stage being revealed, and it continued to grow as fans questions if Minogue was dropping a Eurovision catch phrase into a later post.

When it was revealed that Minogue’s new song with Sydney DJ Autone was written with writing team DNA who penned Dami Im’s Eurovision tune it just added to the speculation. Plus, the song is exactly three minutes long, the maximum length for an entry in the songwriting competition.

However, when Dannii dropped in on Kyle and Jackie O’s Sydney breakfast radio show on Friday she played down the suggestion she would be going to Eurovision.

“All I did was respond to a tweet from Eurovision because I am a massive fan, that’s all that has happened,” she said.

Danni said Eurovision wouldn’t be for her.

“I don’t know that I would have the strength to get through it. I saw Dami do it, Kate did it bending around on this pole. Like guys, I am 52, I am not a J-Lo at the Superbowl.”

“It’s not there for me in my future,” she said.

With Dannii ruling herself out, speculation on who will be Australia’s entry continues to grow. Dannii Moinogue fans however can enjoy her newest offering.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.