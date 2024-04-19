Ellie Cole and Brittany Hockley have been evicted

Paralympian Ellie Cole and radio identity Brittany Hockley are the latest celebrities to leave I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – Australia.

The tenth series of the show will reach its finale on Sunday night with just three celebrities left in the jungle camp. Reality Tv star Callum Hole, influencer Skye Wheatley and TV host Tristian MacManus will battle it out for the winner’s crown.

- Advertisement -

With Denis Drysale, Candice Warner, Michelle Bridges, Perter Daicos, Khanah Ong and Stephen K Amos already been given their marching orders it must be getting pretty quirt in the South African campsite.

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has also departed, opting to leave the show by calling out the show’s title.

The two most recently departing celebrities battled a lot during their month in the jungle.

Brittany battled her fears from the very first day when we dropped her off the side of a cliff and continued to conquer everything that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! had to offer. She faced giant boulders in Knock and Roll, survived the Jungle Day Spa, absolutely defeated the cold in The Deep Freeze and took a canon to the face in Knights In Shining Armour.

She may have met her match when it came to trying to eat sheep nipples during the last eating trial of the season, Sicknic, but Brittany showed her team spirit at the Worst Sports Carnival.

While she was an absolute trooper when it came to trials, it was the bonds she made in camp that were the true winner. Brittany was always up for a heart-to-heart, getting to know her campmates better with each passing day. Brittany spoke about the difficulties of a long-distance relationship and opened up with her fellow celebs about her fertility journey.

Brittany’s time in the jungle was in support of RizeUp, which helps women escape dangerous situations and gives them a fresh start with housing, donations, help, appliances, and more.

Gold medal winning Paralympian Ellie Cole also took a stack of challenges in her stride.

The self-described I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! superfan was always ready to dive into whatever challenges Robert Irwin and Julia Morris threw her way.

During her time in the jungle she was submerged in a train carriage, found herself in the first eating challenge of the season, batted through bites from rats and snakes slithering on her face, looked down the barrel of a canon and above all else showed her grit and determination.

In camp, Ellie was described as a constant ray of sunshine, opening up to her campmates about losing her leg when she was three to cancer, sharing some of the highlights from her incredible sporting career, and teaching Stephen K Amos to swim at the waterfall.

The sporting star also opened up about coming out to her family, meeting her partner and their new family.

Ellie’s time in the jungle was in support of Challenge, a charity which supports children and families living with cancer.