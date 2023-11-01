‘Euphoria’ fans face a long wait for the show’s third season

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Way back in February 2022 it was announced that the popular television series Euphoria would be getting a third season, but still face a long wait – it’s not expected to hit our screens until 2025!

It seems all the cast members and key creatives are too busy with other projects at the moment, and the writer’s strike in the USA has pushed back filming.

Zendaya, who plays central character Rue, has filmed the two Dune films and will appear in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers alongside Mike Fiast and Josh O’Connor. Meanwhile Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, has starring roles in the upcoming film Saltburn from director Emerald Fennell and portrays Elvis Presley in Sophia Coppola’s Priscilla.

Hunter Schafer who plays Jules has been working hard filming the next instalment of Hunger Games franchise, upcoming horror film Cuckoo and Mother Mary which is described as an epic melodrama which also stars Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway.

Dominic Fike, who joined the show during it’s second season playing Elliot, has returned to his life as a musician, releasing his second album Sunburn to much praise. Cast member Barbie Ferreira, who plays web-cam performing Kat Hernandez on the show, has asked to be written out of future series, and tragically Angus Cloud who played Fezco died earlier this year.

Undoubtedly the busiest member of the cast has been actor Sydney Sweeney who plays cheerleader Cassie on the show. She’s appeared in the first season of White Lotus, garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the indie hit Reality, and filmed a stack of feature films.

Among her work is the crime thriller Americana which also stars Euphoria cast mate Eric Dane, the upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You, the Marvel film Madame Web where she plays Spider Woman, the psychological thriller Immaculate, and she’ll also star in the thriller Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore and Domhnall Gleeson.

One things for sure, by the time the third season of Euphoria does make it to our screens, we’ll all need to re-watch the first two seasons to remember what the show is about.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.