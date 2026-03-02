Eurovision check-in | Delta Goodrem will take ‘Eclipse’ to Vienna

Australia has revealed our artist and song for Eurovision – it’s Delta Goodrem with the song Eclipse.

With one of the country’s biggest stars signing on for the competition could this be the year Australia wins for the first time?

Take a listen to Delta’s spectacular new song.

This year is the 70th outing of Eurovision and the eleventh time Australia has been part of the competition. Our best result came when Dami Im sang Sound of Silence and came in second place.

Goodrem is scheduled to perform in the second half of the second semi-final on 14th May in Vienna, Austria.

“I’m so honoured to represent Australia on one of the biggest and most iconic music stages in the world at Eurovision! As a singer-songwriter, music has been my lifelong passion,” Goodrem said in a statement.

“I’ve always loved the creativity, individuality, and joy Eurovision brings, connecting and uniting people across the globe through music; the universal language.

“This song is about alignment — when things all come into the right place, and it felt like the right moment to represent Australia.”

The choice of Goodrem as Australia’s representative follows several years of artists with a lower profile being tapped for the role. Goodrem is one of Australia’s highest selling artists largely due to her massive 2003 debut album Innocent Eyes and follow up Mistaken Identity.

Over her career Goodrem has scored five number one albums on the Australian charts.