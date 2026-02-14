Eurovision check-in: Last year’s winner JJ shares new song ‘Shapeshifter’

Austria won Eurovision 2025 when JJ presented his intriguing mix of operatic vocals and pop melodies. Now the singer has shared a new song Shapeshifter that is filled with his distinctive sound.

Dami Im says she’s not heading to Vienna

Australian singer Dami Im says she’s too busy with a new baby to be signing up to a second stint representing Australia. I’m 2016 outing is our best ever result at the competition – she came second overall.

- Advertisement -

The Sound of Silence singer has made a suggestion through – she thinks Delta Goodrem would be a world class pick.

Antigoni shaes her song Jalla for Cyprus

Antigoni has shared Jalla the song she’ll take to Eurovision when she represents Cyprus. She is an English singer and songwriter, with Cyprian heritage. Antigoni has put out two albums so far in her career, 2020’s A1 and 2023’s Hexagon. She’s also been a contestant on the TV show Love Island.

Jalla means ‘more’ in the Cypriot dialect, and the tune matches traditional sounds with modern beats.

Ukraine has picked LELÉKA to be their singer

LELÉKA will represent Ukraine with her song Ridnym. She won the spot following a public competition that saw members of the public vote for their favourite song.

LELÉKA is the music project of Victoria Leleka, which the artist founded in Berlin in 2016.

The singer and songwriter graduated from the Karpenko-Karyi Theatre University in Kyiv and initially went on to work as an actress at the Molodyi Theatre in the Ukrainian capital. She’s put out five albums of material and also made soundtracks for television series.

Eurovision Convert tour postponed

To celebrate Eurovision’s 70th anniversary had announced a massive concert tour featuring some favourite performers from the compeition’s long history.

The tour was announced to come a month after this year’s competition and would have begun at London’s massive O2 Arena, before heading to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, France and Sweden.

Now they’ve announced the concert tour has been postponed. “We regret to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour 2026,” Eurovision director Martin Green said in a statement this week.

“We have encountered unforeseen challenges that despite the best efforts of our team, the producers, and promoters we have been unable to resolve,” he said.

“To the thousands of fans who bought tickets, thank you, we will ensure you will be refunded in full as soon as possible.”

The tour would have featured Eurovision faves Johnny Logan, Katrina, Lordi, Verka Serduchka and Australia’s Guy Sebastian.

Conchita Wurst will not be at Eurovision despite it being back in Austria

When Eurovision returns to Vienna in May, one person who won’t be part of the proceedings is previous winner, drag star Conchita Wurst.

The singer recently released a statement saying she was moving on from Eurovision.

The Eurovision Song Contest has shaped my life. It was my stage, my home and my springboard and a chapter for which I am deeply grateful.”

“As an artist, change is my greatest constant. From now on, I am withdrawing from the Eurovision context. I am moving to focus more on other professional projects and to let new things evolve.” she said in a statement.

Wurst won the competition in Copenhagen in 2014 and has gone to have a successful career both in and out of drag. She also got lots of praise when she shared that she is living with HIV.

The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria. It will be broadcast in Australia on SBS.