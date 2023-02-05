Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Petite Noir teaming up with Sampa the Great, up-and-comer Hallie, Temps, Lizzo and Altin Gün.

Petite Noir featuring Sampa the Great – Blurry

Petite Noir has teamed up with Sampa the Great for this aptly name new track that blurs musical genres. It’s from the forthcoming album MotherFather.

“’Blurry’ is a song about growth in love. Being ready to take that next step whether it means being together or apart. Sometimes the best thing you can do is just move forward with your life solo. Choosing you above all. Being the best you. because no one [else] will!” the musician said of the new song.

“It was super special to work with my sister Sampa. She is one of a kind and our energies gravitate towards each other!”

Rising queer indie-pop artist Hallie (they/she) has released their newest single Shift The Focus, along with their debut EP This Is Love.

The singer explains the song is about the end of a relationship.

“Shift the Focus is about the end stages of a romantic relationship and realising it can’t be forever but finding peace and acceptance in that.

“At the time my partner and I were nearing the end of our journey together and we always knew it would end, especially being in our early 20’s, and admitted we both felt that we didn’t know if we had much more to learn from each other.

“It was freeing being able to share that and destigmatize the end having to be a negative thing. Instead, we could share the sadness and surrender to that moment, enjoying that we were still in love in the present and letting that be enough.” Hallie said.

Lizzo – Special

Lizzo has released the title track form her album and delivered a superhero themed video. It’s the album’s third single following About Damn Time and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).

Temps – Bleed Them Toxins

Temps is the unexpected musical project from comedian James Acaster which sees him teaming up with a wide range of musicians. All together over 40 international musicians are involved in creating the album Party Gator Purgatory.

This latest single features Joana Gomila, Nnamdï, Shamir and Quelle Chris. The album will arrive on 19th May.

Altin Gün – Rakiya Su Katamam

This Turkish psychedelic band, who actually hail from The Netherlands, is super popular in hipster circles. This is the first track from their forthcoming album fifth album Aşk.

OIP Staff

