‘Fleabag’ star Ben Aldridge comes out as member of LGBTIQ+ community

British actor Ben Aldridge has come out as a member of the LGBTIQ+ community, taking to social media to share his pride.

The 34-year-old, known for his roles as Arsehole Guy in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and Thomas Wayne in Batman series Pennyworth, shared the news with a post on Instagram.

“The journey to pride was a long one for me,” Aldridge wrote.

“I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for.”

Aldridge joins a slew of celebrities around the world who came out this June to mark Pride Month in the US and beyond, including Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky, former pro soccer star Thomas Beattie and Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart.

