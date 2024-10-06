Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Nemo, Perrie, Ethan, Daphne Guiness, Hercules & Love Affair and a lost track from The Hidden Cameras.

There are some party jams in this selection.

Nemo – Eurostar

Nemo, who won Eurovision 2024, is back with an epic new song that takes its name from the train that runs between London and Paris though the channel tunnel.

Perrie – You Go Your Way

Perrie Edwards found fame as part of Little Mix and now she’s launching a solo career. This is the third single she’s put out of this year and it’s a catchy number. She appeared on The Graham Norton Show this past weekend to promote the new song.

Ethan – Collide

We drew your attention to Ethan back in June when he released his divine intervention EP. He’s since added another two singles to his repertoire Taste and this latest offering Collide. You can also get the vinyl version of his EP which comes with two extra tunes, including a collaboration with Keiynan Lonsdale.

Daphne Guiness x Hercules & Love Affair – Burn

British socialite, musician, actor, film producer and model Daphne Guiness put out her fourth album earlier this year. Now a Deluxe edition of the record has arrived, and it includes remixes from Joe Goddard, The Carry Nation and Hercules and Love Affair.

The Hidden Cameras – Colour of a Man

Canadian indie pop band The Hidden Cameras once described themselves as “gay church folk music”. Between 2001 and 2016 they released seven albums of material. Their 2009 record Origin: Orphan produced one of their most recognisable tunes In the NA, and this song Colour of Man. The album’s getting a re-release for its 15th birthday, and it includes this Pet Shop Boys remix that never been given a propoer release until now.