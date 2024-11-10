Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we check out new music from Sam Morton, Boy George & Peter Murphy, Ricky Montgomery, Crazy P and Jamie xx.

The Pet Shop Boys have also shared a video for their David Bowie cover All the Young Dudes.

Sam Morton – Never Understand

Sam Morton, the musical duo comprising Samantha Morton and Richard Russell have shared a dub heavy cover of the tune Never Understand. The tune was first recorded in 1980 by Ibrahim Hesnawi who was considered to be the ‘The Libyan Father of Reggae”.

Peter Murphy & Boy George – Let the Flowers Grow

An expected collaboration, Boy George teams up with former Bauhaus vocalist, the Godfather of Goth, Peter Murphy. They deliver a heartfelt ballad that is a mix between folk, new age and rock. This track was produced by Youth who is a member of Killing Joke and has collaborated with Paul McCartney, Bananarama and Zoe.

The track came about when Youth played a demo song from Boy George to Murphy while the two were in Spain working on his new album. He loved what he heard and the collaboration was born.

“I have always loved Pete’s voice and his writing on this adds a beautiful darkness,” said Boy George. “The production feels very epic, like Scott Walker.”

Ricky Montgomery – Superfan

Ricky Montgomery has built up a huge fans base through their songs being used on social media app Tik Tok where fans lay the artist’s sounds over their favourite animated shows. For the new single he’s got a clip created by Adult Swim’s Max Simonet, while the song also makes an important comment on the effects of Tik Tok.

“Superfan is my case for fighting against the “TikTok-obsessive” culture that has held the music industry hostage since 2020. This is my first independent release since 2016, and even though the internet as we know it feels like it’s dying, we don’t have to go down with it.”

Crazy P – Human After All

Crazy P have announced their ninth studio album will be out later this month, it’s titled Any Sings of Love and will serve as a tribute to singer Danielle Moore who passed away earlier this year.

Jamie xx featuring Oona Doherty – Falling Together

This is the seventh track from Jamie xx’s In Waves album. The album has 12 tracks in total, plus a couple of bonus tunes of extended releases. Doherty is an acclaimed Irish choreographer.

Pet Shop Boys – All the Young Dudes

We highlighted the Pet Shop Boys cover of this Bowie song when it came out last week, but now a video has arrived that embraced the style of the glam rock era of when the song first appeared in the early 1970s. Although pretty quickly all the young dudes in this clip are shirtless.

The clip is created by Slava Mogutin, a Russian born artist and author who is based in NYC. He is the first person granted political asylum in the USA on the basis of homosexual persecution. In 2011 he became a US citizen.