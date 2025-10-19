Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Ladytron, Melanie C, Sudan Archives, Courtney Barnett, Tame Impala, Louis Tomlinson and Eurovision star ADONXS.

Ladytron – I See Red

There’s no arguing about it, Ladytron have a very distinctive sound. This sounds exactly like what you’d expect from the British pop purveyors.

Louis Tomlinson – Lemonade

We highlighted this new track from the former One Direction member a few weeks ago, but now it’s got a video. It’s the lead single from his forthcoming album How Did I Get Here? which will be out on 23rd of January 2026.

ADONXS – Wasted

We first got to know Czechia’s ADONXS when he represented them at Eurovision earlier this year, where he crashed at the semi-final with his song Kiss Kiss Goodbye. This is his first release since the singing competition.

Tame Impala – My Old Ways

Local artist Tame Impala has just released their fifth studio album Deadbeat and it sees Kevin Parker moving into a more dance music territory.

Melanie C – Sweat

The Spice Girl and Voice coach delivers an absolute thumper of a dance track. Sampling a long forgotten 80s Diana Ross track, this is one for the gym or the dancefloor.

Courtney Barnett – Stay In Your Lane

Australian singer songwriter Courtney Barnett returns with this great tune. Surprisingly it’s been four years since her last album Things Take Time, Take Time was released, hopefully this is the first signs of a new album on the way.

Sudan Archives – A Bug’s Life

Sudan Archives in the performance name of violinist and singer Brittney Denise Parks. She’s just released her third studio album The BPM, the follow up to 2022’s critically acclaimed Natural Brown Prom Queen. This is the fifth single from the new record.

Check out all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.