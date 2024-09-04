Gay men urged to be cautious on dating apps

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men in Victoria are being urged to take caution on online dating apps.

Following a series of violent assaults targeting gay men, Thorne Harbour Health is calling on communities to exercise caution when using apps and social media.

A growing number of incidents have recently been reported where offenders pose as legitimate users on online platforms like Grindr, Scruff, and Snapchat to lure gay and bisexual men to public spaces where they are vulnerable to assault and robbery.

“This recent series of attacks on our communities is unsettling. We’re urging gay men using Grindr, Scruff, Snapchat, and similar apps to exercise caution before meeting up with others,” said Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth.

“Online platforms have always come with a level of risk, but there are steps you can take to limit that risk and ensure that if something does happen, you can report it.”

“For example, you can turn off location sharing on apps like Snapchat – as we know this specific feature has been used in at least one instance of these attacks.”

Last week, Victoria Police confirmed the arrest of an 18-year old man from Craigieburn, and they are actively identifying offenders and making arrests in other jurisdictions including the Cities of Hume and Boroondara.

While several incidents have been reported to date, it’s believed more incidents have occurred.

“If you have experienced a similar attack, we encourage you to report it to the police. If you would like assistance in that process, we’re committed to helping you navigate that process,” said Simon Ruth.



In 2017, Thorne Harbour Health worked closely with Victoria Police to respond to a similar spate of attacks on gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men using beats.

Community members are encouraged to make a report via the Police Assistance Line and Online Reporting website or, if they prefer, they can ask to speak to a LGBTIQA+ Liaison Officer. In case of an emergency, they should always call Triple Zero (000) in the first instance.

Thorne Harbour Health has also published a list of strategies and steps individuals can take to

look after themselves when using dating apps and hook-up platforms.

Similar cases have occurred in Perth in recent years.

In 2017 two young men pleaded guilty over a series of assaults on gay men they lured via online dating apps. Men were approached on Grindr and then lured to public spaces in the Thornlie area with the promise of sex. Once they arrived at the rendezvous they were attacked. One victim was left with bleeding on the brain, while another was struck with a modified baseball bat.

The following year there was a series of assaults of gay men in Perth’s northern suburbs where men were lured to desolate parks late at night. A group of eight teenage students were later convicted over the assaults and robberies.

In 2021 in two separate incidents men were assaulted after being lured to a late-night rendezvous on a building site in Gosnells. Police later arrested and charged a 26-year-old man over the assaults.