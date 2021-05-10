Hannah Gadsby returns with a brand new show ‘Body of Work’

Hannah Gadsby has announced Body of Work, a new live show that she’ll tour around Australia and New Zealand from July.

In 2018 the global sensation and ground breaking Netflix special Nanette really changed things for Hannah. She won an Emmy and a Peabody, but surprised everyone by saying she was considering walking away from comedy. Luckily she changed her mind and soon returned with another great show.

Returning in 2019 she wrote and toured the critically acclaimed Douglas from Helsinki to Washington DC and everywhere in between, culminating in recording the show for Netflix in Los Angeles in February 2020.

Hannah then bunkered down during the global pandemic getting ready for her new show which will traverse Australia before heading off for UK, European and North American legs in early 2022.

Since gaining attention as Adam Hills sidekick on his TV show, Hannah has played a character called Hannah on the Josh Thomas penned comedy Please Like Me, hosted an art documentary series and soon her first book will be released.

Tickets to the shows go on sale from 9am on Friday 14th May.

July 23rd – Canberra – Canberra Theatre Centre

July 24th – Canberra – Canberra Theatre Centre

July 26th – Albury -Albury Entertainment Centre

July 29th – Newcastle – Newcastle Civic Theatre

August 5th – Hobart – Theatre Royal

August 6th – Hobart – Theatre Royal

August 15th – Launceston – Princess Theatre

August 16th – Launceston -Princess Theatre

August 22nd – Darwin – Darwin Entertainment Centre

August 27th – Bendigo – Ulumbarra Theatre

September 1st – Albany – Albany Entertainment Centre

September 3rd – Bunbury – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre

September 4th – Mandurah – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

September 10th – Perth – Regal Theatre

September 11th – Perth, Regal Theatre

October 26th – Melbourne – Comedy Theatre

October 27th – Melbourne – Comedy Theatre

October 28th – Melbourne – Comedy Theatre

October 29th – Melbourne – Comedy Theatre

October 30th – Melbourne – Comedy Theatre

October 31st – Melbourne – Comedy Theatre

November 26th – Brisbane – QPAC

November 27th – Brisbane – QPAC

December 10th – Wellington – The Opera House

December 12th Auckland – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

