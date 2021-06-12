Here’s Todrick Hall with the weather, it’s raining fellas

In the 1950’s Gene Kelly might have spent some time Singing in the Rain, and in the 1980’s The Weather Girls cried “Hallelujah” when it was raining men, now Todrick Hall adds to the legacy with his new track Rainin’ Fellas.

The song is from Hall’s new album Femuline which was released earlier this week. It’s Hall’s fourth full-length work. Since delivering his previous album Forbidden in 2018, Hall’s followed up with a series of shorter EPs Haus Party Pt 1-3 and Quarantine Queen.

The video was directed by Hall alongside John Asher, and the choreography was supplied by Lady Gaga collaborator Richy Jackson. The moves include some nifty handiwork from the dancers who appear wearing only long black gloves and high heels.

The singer has also announced he’s heading off on a world tour that currently includes dates across the USA as well as some shows in Canada, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom. So far 51 dates have been announced, but no Australia leg at this stage.

Hall previously played in Perth back in 2017 and he chatted to OUTinPerth. When he returned the following year he didn’t head to the west coast.

Take a look at the new video, which might not be safe for work – depending on where you work.

