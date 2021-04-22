IDAHoBIT 2021: Let’s talk about culture, community & identity



Join the team from Connection and Wellbeing Australia (CAWA) for their fourth annual community connection event for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex discrimination and Transphobia next month.

This year, CAWA are facilitating a conversation that will focus on the stories of First Nations folks, PoC, CALD and Bla(c)k LGBTQIA+ folks, exploring the intersections of culture, community and identity.

LGBTQIA+ folks, health and mental health services, community groups and allies are invited to come along for a yarn about allyship, visibility and connection with a shared goal of learning how we can all be better at walking together.

Panelists are set to be announced in the coming weeks, and the event will be Auslan interpreted, as well as presented in person and via online webinar.

IDAHoBIT 2021 Boorloo (Perth) will be held at North Perth Town Hall on Monday 17th May from 10am. For more information, head to Facebook.

