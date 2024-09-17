Is Kellie-Jay Keen heading back to Australia for C-PAC?

The C-PAC conference has added a mystery speaker to it’s lineup for its upcoming gathering in Brisbane this October.

The information on the conservative political group’s website describes the unannounced mystery speaker as “A global phenomenon who asks a simple question. ‘What is a woman?'”

- Advertisement -

It has been suggested that the guest could be British provocateurs Kellie Jay Keen, aka Posie Parker. Website Lucy from Naarn was the first to make the connection.

When Keen last toured Australia in March 2023 her seven city trip around the country drew significant protests at every stop. Most significantly in Melbourne where a group of neo-Nazis appeared adjacent to Keen’s event displaying offensive signs and making Nazi salutes.

The event triggered government’s around the country to bring in legislation banning Nazi symbolism and also lead to the Victorian Liberal Party ousting sitting MP Moira Deeming from their party room. Statements made about Deeming by Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto are now the subject of a defamation case currently being heard in the federal court.

Initially Keen declared that her Let Women Speak tour was solely paid for by her own organisation, but in the week’s that followed it was revealed that C-PAC had paid for her flights and anti-transgender organisation Binary Australia has paid for her security costs.

Kellie-Jay Keen speaks in Sydney in 2023.

When Keen’s open-mike speakers event headed across to New Zealand she was met with significant opposition.

In Auckland Keen was doused with tomato juice by a protester, who was alter convicted of assault, and security pulled Keen out of the event as the angry crowd swelled. She cancelled the remaining date on her New Zealand tour and returned to the United Kingdom.

Upon returning to her homeland Keen launched a new political party called Party of Women and fielded candidates in the 2024 UK General Election. They failed to gain any seats and Keen herself had a dismal showing at the ballot box.

The speakers at C-PAC 20024 which runs from October 5-6 in Brisbane include Liz Truss, the shortest serving British PM, Coalition senators Matt Canavan, Bridget McKenzie and Alex Antic, alongside MPs Barnaby Joyce and Keith Pitt.

There will also be appearances from Sky News presenters Rowan Dean, James Morrow and Rita Panahi and former Sky News contributor Daisy Cousins – now on ADH TV.

There’s also a line up of activists who argue against transgender women being recognised in women’s spaces, including Giggle App owner Sall Grover, Rachel Wong from Australian Women’s Forum, and Michelle Pearce CEO of the Australian Christian Lobby.

The non-profit organisation was founded by Andrew Cooper, and Warren Mundine is currently it’s chair. It’s board includes former politician and Sky News presenters Gary Hardgrave and Ross Cameron, Shark Net identity Steve Baxter and several others.



C-PAC Australia and Kellie Jay Keen have been approached for comment.