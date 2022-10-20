It’s a disco inferno in first teaser for ‘Canada vs The World’



The RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise continues to take the world by storm, following the success of multiple international spinoffs and this year’s debut Vs The World season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World saw nine queens from the UK, US, Thailand the Netherlands and Canada battle it out for the inaugural title of Queen of the World, and this time Canada is playing host to the international melee.

Hosted by Canada’s Drag Race team Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor, nine more queens are marching north for the next battle royale.

Canadian stars Rita Baga, Stephanie Prince, Kendall Gender and Canada’s Drag Race season 2 winner Icesis Couture will all return for another chance at a crown, alongside RuPauls Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6 queens Ra’Jah O’Hara and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Drag Race UK season 3 breakout stars Victoria Scone and Vanity Milan and Drag Race Down Under goofball Anita Wigl’it.

Who will join Blu Hydrangea in the international queens hall of fame? Find out this November on Stan.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.