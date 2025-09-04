Izak Rankine apolgises for gay slur as he returns to Australia

Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine has delivered an apology for his use of a gay slur during an AFL match, an incident that saw him cop a four week suspension.

SInce news of the suspension dominated headlines Rankine has been overseas, but he returned to Australia this week and delivered an apology.

- Advertisement -

The star player said he was “deeply sorry” for his behaviour and that he was “disappointed” in himself.

“There was no excuse. It was wrong and I take full responsibility,” he said. “I’m disappointed in myself and I know I have let a lot of people down. I want to apologise to anyone who I have hurt and offended. I understand that word was offensive, harmful, it’s hurtful and has no place in our game or our society.”

Rankine headed overseas with the club’s support as they were concerned about his mental health in the wake of the furor.

“The reason we did that was basically just for his welfare, just to get him through what’s been a rough time for him,” CEO Tim Silvers told ABC Radio on Wednesday. “He obviously brought this situation onto himself and is very remorseful for that.”

Rankine will be hoping to make a return to the pitch for the Grand Final if Adelaide make it to the top of the ladder.

Rankine is certainly not alone in being caught using an offensive phrase. West Coast Eagle Jack Graham was suspended for four matches over comments he made on the pitch. While Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew was given a five week suspension for comments he made during a VFL game.

Last season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four matches, and St Kilda’s Lance Collard was awarded a six-match suspension as punishment for his outburst.

The situation surrounding the high profile Adelaide player was the most high profile incident about inappropriate language and it generated headlines and hours of chat on talkback radio.