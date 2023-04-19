Jake Shears shares new tune ‘I Used to Be in Love’

Jake Shears has shared another new track from his forthcoming second solo album.

A symphonic blast of house, hedonism, and the healing power of dance music, I Used To Be In Love is described as an anthem of abandoning your worries and finding yourself right at home in a crowd of strangers.

It’s a potent highlight of his album Last Man Dancing, in which Jake Shears promises to take his lifelong love affair with club culture towards bold creative heights, and at times dystopian depths.

The new tune follows previous singles Devil Came Down the Dancefloor, Too Much Music and Do The Television.

Shears self-titled debut solo album came out in 2018, he previously released four albums of material with Scissor Sisters.

The album has been recorded in the USA, Portugal and London. Shears relocated to London from his home of New Orleans during the pandemic. The album will feature regular collaborator Kylie Minogue as well as contributions from Big Freedia and Amber Martin. Rocker Iggy Pop also makes an appearance on the record, as well as Hollywood legend Jane Fonda.

Jake Shears as described his new album as the ultimate house party.

“Last Man Dancing is my ultimate house party. Presented in two distinct halves, it chronicles a night’s journey from sing-along dance anthems into the deeper, darker corners of my living room.

Electro-pop, tech-house, poppers-fueled disco, it’s MY afters and YOU just got the address. We can be as loud and late as we want… and while not everyone might make it to the end, it’s the last ones dancing who are rewarded with the most magical moments of the evening.” Shears said of the upcoming album.

