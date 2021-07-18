Katie Hopkins dumped by Chanel 7 over quarantine comments

Far-right political commentator Katie Hopkins might be packing her backs and heading home to the UK after Chanel 7 dumped her from their upcoming Big Brother VIP series and Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews ordered an investigation into her behaviour in hotel quarantine.

On Saturday a laughing Hopkins delivered an video on Instagram Live where she spoke about how she was not following the strict Covid-19 prevention measures while in hotel quarantine. The columnist has previously described lockdown measures as a giant hoax.

Within hours people were asking how the firebrand broadcaster, who has regularly been accused making of racist and offensive comments, had met the good character requirements to obtain an Australian visa. People also questions how celebrities are able to enter Australia for reality television programs, while thousands of citizens remain overseas.

Chanel 7 has since announced that Hopkins will not be part of the upcoming season of Big Brother.

“Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia confirm that Katie Hopkins is not part of Big Brother VIP.”

“Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine.” the broadcaster said in a statement.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has announced Hopkins visa is being reviewed.

“Australian Border Force is reviewing this matter. Where visa conditions are breached, individuals may face visa cancellation in accordance with the law.” Hawke posted to his Twitter account.

While Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said the behaviour Hopkins described was “despicable”.

“It is despicable that anyone would behave in such a way that puts our health officials and community at risk,” she said.

“I have directed Australian Border Force to immediately consider the facts of this matter and urgently review whether this individual is complying with the requirements of her visa.”

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said if Hopkins claims about her behavious were true, she should be removed from Australia.

“These actions, if accurately reported, are dangerous, irresponsible and apparently deliberate.

“We know that at the moment the UK has the highest reported daily case numbers in the world and so this is a particularly dangerous and irresponsible action.

“Katie Hopkins has called it out herself, she’s boasted of this so last night I contacted the minister for home affairs Karen Andrews, but Karen had already referred the matter to the Australian Border Force. That was going to be my request but she was already onto this.

“Border Force is considering it right now. In my view, if the facts are borne out of deliberately exposing someone to potential contact with a person who has not completed quarantine, then the strongest action should be taken.

“My view is if the stories are accurate, instead of Big Brother watching Katie Hopkins, Katie Hopkins should be watching Big Brother from a long long way away.”

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Hopkins should ‘pack her bongo and get out of the country.’

“I‘m the one who wanted to send home Johnny Depp’s dogs so I have no problem sending home someone who wants to flout our laws,” Joyce told David Speers on the ABC program Insiders.

“If you want to do that, pack your bongo and get out of country.”

