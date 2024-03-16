Kylie and Sia share video for their hit tune ‘Dance Alone’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Kylie Minogue and Sia have released a video for their collaboration Dance Alone.

The video features Kylie Minogue and a troupe of dancing Sia lookalikes dancing on a tiny island and cavorting in a cavernous underground.

The song is featured Reasonable Woman the new album from Sia which will be out on 3rd May.

Director Dano Cerny, who has previously made videos for Galantis, Reba McEntire, Superfruit and Broods created the clip. He previously worked with Sia on the 2018 LSD video for No New Friends. LSD was a collaboration between Sia, Diplo and Labrinth.

Take a look at the video for Dance Alone.

Reasonable Woman will be the tenth album in Sia’s career. The singles Gimme Love and Dance Alone have preceded the album’s release.

The new record will also include collaborations with Chaka Khan, Missy Elliot, Paris Hilton, Labrinth, Tierra Whack, Kaliii and Jimmy Jolliff.

It is understood the album was recorded some time ago as Sia has spoken about it being ready to be released as far back as 2020.

Sia has also acted as the Executive Producer on Paris Hilton’s upcoming album, the follow up to her 2006 debut. It is expected to be released later in 2024.

Kylie Minogue’s fans are eagerly waiting to see if the singer will take her most recent album Tension on the road. The singer is locked into her Las Vegas residency until May this year, a six-month long commitment. Last week Kylie was a surprise guest at Madonna’s Los Angeles show.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.