Kylie Minogue’s got something to say

Kylie Minogue has teased fans with a short video posted to her social media platforms. Alongside some instrumental beats, it simply says “Tomorrow”.

Speculation that the superstar singer is about to announce a new single, a new album, a world tour or all three, has been growing in recent weeks.

The short clip shows Kylie dressed in black sitting in front of a map of the world.

There has been speculation that the singer has a new tracked called Lights, Camera, Action waiting in the wings and will also share a new album dubbed Tension II. Minogue hinted a tour may be on the cards when she appeared on Australian TV show The Project.

This year the singer has shared several collaborations including Dance Alone with Sia, My Oh My with Tove Lo and Bebe Rexha, Edge of Saturday Night with The Blessed Madonna, and Midnight Ride with Diplo and Orville Peck.

Minogue last toured Australia in 2019 following the release of her country-tinged record Golden. She’s subsequently released Disco (2020) and Tension (2023).

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

