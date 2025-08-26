Lil Nas X remains behind bars as serious charges revealed

Rapper Lil Nas X has been charged with three felony counts of battery with injury on a police office and one count and resisting an executive officer.

Last week police arrested the the musician, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, after they found him walking down Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, Los Angeles wearing nothing but a pair of boots and underwear.

The felony charges are much more serious than initially anticipated and the musician could be facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Despite initial reports that the rapper had been released after a short stint in the police lockup, it’s been revealed that he is still in custody.

Hill has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police allege that he charged at officers when they approached him, and afterwards they took him to hospital suspecting he was experiencing a drug overdose.

He was being held on $US75,000 ($A115,600) bail, conditional on attending drug treatment, and it is not clear at this stage if he remains in custody or has been released.

The case is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on 15th September.

Nil Nas X came to prominence in 2018 with his huge hit Old Town Road which mashed country and hip hop together. He continued to have success with his 2021 Montero album which spawned the hits That’s What I Want, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby.

Earlier this year he released his follow up Dream Boy, but it failed to repeat the success of his debut.