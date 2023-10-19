Little Axe takes on a Troye Sivan hit for RTRFM’s ‘Slightly Odway’

Local musician Little Axe has taken on a Troye Sivan hit for her contribution to RTRFM’s long running Slightly Odway series.

The regular segment on the community station’s Breakfast program sees local musicians playing tunes written by other local musicians. The segment takes its name from a Jebadiah track and album.

Little Axe is a new project from Addison Axe who has previously fronted two local bands, Axe Girl and The Tommyhawks. The new project sees the singer, guitarist and songwriter returning to music after a two-year break.

Speaking to Pam Boland, Addison Axe shared news about her new solo project.

“It’s been a long time coming.” Axe said. “I just wanted to do something different, and I’ve never ever done anything that hasn’t been in a full band before. It felt like time to do something on my own.”

Little Axe will make her live debut at the station’s upcoming celebration of their women in music program Drastic on Plastic. The weekly show has notched up 40 years on air.

“The gig seemed to be the right thing and the right time.” Axe said, sharing that’s she’s been writing songs for quite some time and just waiting for the right moment to share them in a live setting.

The musician praised the longevity of Drastic on Plastic saying it gives many female and non-binary artists their first chance to be heard on air.

Addison Axe said she picked a Troye Sivan track for her second appearance on the Slightly Odway segment because people don’t often think as the international pop star as a Perth musician.

The musician said she was actually surprised that nobody had covered Troye Sivan previously on the long running segment.

“That below my mind.” Axe said, while host Pam Boland said she’s “Let out a little squeal” when she discovered this week’s choice was a Sivan track, describing the former Dianella resident as a “queer hero”.

In November Little Axe will also be on the bill at In a Gay Way at The Rechabite and the musician says she’ll have new music to share with fans soon. During the Breakfast porgram she perfomed an original track “She is My Home”.

OIP Staff, Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor is a presenter at RTRFM on the early morning program You Should Be Sleeping.

