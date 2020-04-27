‘Lonely’ is the stunning new single from Anthony Callea

Anthony Callea has a brand new single and it’s a sensational tune called Lonely.

Following up from last years’ What’s Wrong With Me the song is a heartbreaking blues number that showcases the singer’s powerful voice.

Written by Callea with Liam Quinn and Ash Gale the song is a story of an addicted soul searching for answers. Since being released last week it’s quickly cvlimed up the iTunes chart.

Describing ther writing process for the new song Callea said he drew on his own experiences and those of his close friends.

“The essence of this track is raw, vulnerable and brutal and paints the picture of self-struggle, realisation and shame. I immersed myself in the feelings and truth that both I and close friends around me have gone through. The feelings that many of us do not share but are real and what we must face.”

The promo photo for the single is also quite eye catching with Callea showing off his gym toned body in jeans and a leather jacket.



Take a listen to the new tune.

OIP Staff

