Los Angeles Pride to stand with black community in peaceful protest

As the US marks Pride Month this June, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, physical Pride celebrations have been put on hold.

In place of this year’s cancelled Pride parade, Los Angeles Pride have announced they will hold a peaceful protest in the space where the city’s first Pride parade was held to speak out against racial injustice.

“While we had previously cancelled all in-person events due to COVID-19, we have decided to peacefully assemble a protest in Hollywood, where the first ever permitted Pride Parade took place, in solidarity with the black community,” the organisation said in a statement.

“50 years ago, Christopher Street West took to the streets of Hollywood Boulevard to peacefully protest against police brutality and oppression. We feel that it is our moral imperative to honour the legacies of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, who bravely led the Stonewall uprising, by standing in solidarity with the Black community against systemic racism and joining the fight for meaningful and long-lasting reform.”

Together With Pride pic.twitter.com/7131G6FdAF — LA Pride (@lapride) June 3, 2020

LA Pride join GLAAD and a number of other LGBTIQ+ organisations speaking up against racism and violence against black and indigenous communities around the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody last month.

“GLAAD stands with the loved ones of George Floyd, the Black community, our staff and supporters, and the protesters who continue to fight for justice and equality across this country,” GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis said this week.

“It is all of our responsibility to speak out publicly against racism, systemic injustice, and police brutality, and to elevate voices and amplify stories of people of color, especially within the LGBTQ community.”

