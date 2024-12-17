Lost Kylie and Prince demo surfaces online

Kylie Minogue has previously spoken about how she once worked on a tune called Baby Doll with Prince.

Sadly the track never moved beyond being a demo and Kylie’s spoken about how she hoped it was preserved in the massive Paisley Park vaults.

- Advertisement -

Now, 32 years after they worked together, the tune has surfaced online.

The tune was created during Prince’s Diamond and Pearls era which saw him on the top of the charts with hits including Sexy MF, Diamonds and Pearls, and Get Off.

In a 2020 interview Minogue recalled hanging out with Prince and he asked her if she had any lyrics. At that time Minogue was only just beginning to move into songwriting and she said she suddenly put on the spot.

Later Prince sent his driver over to Minogue’s apartment with a cassette of the song he’d whipped up. The recording only has Prince’s vocals and Minogue never headed into the studio to add her part.

A fully recoding never eventuated because Kylie’s record label reportedly weren’t into the idea of a collaboration.

Fans are now hoping that the envisaged duet might be completed and get an official release.

Since Prince passed away in 2016 his estate has put out some of his unreleased recordings from across his career. In 2021 Welcome 2 America was released, it featured a whole album of previously unheard material.

Plus they’ve shared Piano and a Microphone which featured stripped back versions of some of his classic songs, and Originals which shared demos of tracks Prince wrote for other artists including, Martika, The Bangles, Sheila E, Jill Jones and Kenny Rogers.