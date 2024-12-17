Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Lost Kylie and Prince demo surfaces online

Culture

Kylie Minogue has previously spoken about how she once worked on a tune called Baby Doll with Prince.

Sadly the track never moved beyond being a demo and Kylie’s spoken about how she hoped it was preserved in the massive Paisley Park vaults.

- Advertisement -

Now, 32 years after they worked together, the tune has surfaced online.

The tune was created during Prince’s Diamond and Pearls era which saw him on the top of the charts with hits including Sexy MF, Diamonds and Pearls, and Get Off.

In a 2020 interview Minogue recalled hanging out with Prince and he asked her if she had any lyrics. At that time Minogue was only just beginning to move into songwriting and she said she suddenly put on the spot.

Later Prince sent his driver over to Minogue’s apartment with a cassette of the song he’d whipped up. The recording only has Prince’s vocals and Minogue never headed into the studio to add her part.

A fully recoding never eventuated because Kylie’s record label reportedly weren’t into the idea of a collaboration.

Fans are now hoping that the envisaged duet might be completed and get an official release.

Since Prince passed away in 2016 his estate has put out some of his unreleased recordings from across his career. In 2021 Welcome 2 America was released, it featured a whole album of previously unheard material.

Plus they’ve shared Piano and a Microphone which featured stripped back versions of some of his classic songs, and Originals which shared demos of tracks Prince wrote for other artists including, Martika, The Bangles, Sheila E, Jill Jones and Kenny Rogers.

Latest

Culture

Madonna shares she’s making new music with Stuart Price

0
Price previously wrote and produced some her most iconic hits.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Haute and Freddy, Olly Alexander, Röyksopp, Celete and Florrie.
Culture

Revisit the magic of Christmas 1984 with ‘Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped’

0
The gang are back for a trip to the snow filled with memories.
Local

$1million worth of grants available for suicide prevention projects

0
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson says funding will be provided to community led projects.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Madonna shares she’s making new music with Stuart Price

0
Price previously wrote and produced some her most iconic hits.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Haute and Freddy, Olly Alexander, Röyksopp, Celete and Florrie.
Culture

Revisit the magic of Christmas 1984 with ‘Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped’

0
The gang are back for a trip to the snow filled with memories.
Local

$1million worth of grants available for suicide prevention projects

0
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson says funding will be provided to community led projects.
Lifestyle

La Trobe awarded $2 million for LGBTIQA+ population surveys

0
Two surveys as part of the Commonwealth’s National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Madonna shares she’s making new music with Stuart Price

Graeme Watson -
Price previously wrote and produced some her most iconic hits.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
New music from Haute and Freddy, Olly Alexander, Röyksopp, Celete and Florrie.
Read more

Revisit the magic of Christmas 1984 with ‘Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped’

Graeme Watson -
The gang are back for a trip to the snow filled with memories.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture